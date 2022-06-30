Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 434,747 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,747 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.87% of Helmerich & Payne worth $84,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

HP stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.18. 15,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.