Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 64,736 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,736 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.31% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $106,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,714,000 after purchasing an additional 668,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,584,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,416,000 after acquiring an additional 172,734 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.94. 25,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,349. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average of $146.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

