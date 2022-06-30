Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 95,233 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,233 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $66,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,111,694. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,008. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

