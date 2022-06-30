Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $70.81 Million Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,470 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.48% of ONE Gas worth $70,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ONE Gas by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.80. 873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,449. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average of $82.27. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.12). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $971.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

