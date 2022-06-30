Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $81.68 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,140 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.26% of Ross Stores worth $81,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.01. 71,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.