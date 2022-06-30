Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 189,457 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,457 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.63% of Haemonetics worth $52,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,049,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,686,000 after purchasing an additional 915,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,958 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,216,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,500,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,364,000 after buying an additional 91,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $64,064.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,242 shares of company stock valued at $490,404. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAE traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $65.23. 3,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,944. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

