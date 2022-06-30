Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 4,578 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $74,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.21.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,823 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

