Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 727 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $118,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.37 and its 200-day moving average is $198.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

