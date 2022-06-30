Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Trading Up 1.3%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.62. Approximately 14,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 20,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Get Rating ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHFAL)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

