Brokerages Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Target Price at $183.83

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

AZPN stock opened at $194.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.92. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after purchasing an additional 791,211 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,216,000 after acquiring an additional 443,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,905,000 after acquiring an additional 407,220 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,161,000 after acquiring an additional 258,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,556,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

