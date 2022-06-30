Brokerages Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) PT at $54.13

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

