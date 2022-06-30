Brokerages Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Price Target at $95.12

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of DHI opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after buying an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $508,995,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $359,612,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $162,667,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

