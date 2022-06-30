Brokerages Set Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) PT at GBX 1,090.71

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,090.71 ($13.38).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.42) to GBX 1,225 ($15.03) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.50) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.20) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.80) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 765.80 ($9.40) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 779.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 769.74. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 997.60 ($12.24). The stock has a market cap of £5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 16.45.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.