Brokerages Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Target Price at $155.69

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.79. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.17. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.71 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,980 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,656,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.