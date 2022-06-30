Brokerages Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) PT at $35.50

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,305 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,859,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 42,598 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 70.0% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,639,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,606 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,400,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPX opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

