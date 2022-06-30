Brokers Issue Forecasts for SoundHound AI, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SoundHound AI in a report released on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundHound AI’s current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

