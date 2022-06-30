Brokers Issue Forecasts for Univar Solutions Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Univar Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Univar Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

In other Univar Solutions news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,987,673.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 2,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.08 per share, with a total value of $62,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,335.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,414 shares of company stock valued at $361,467 and have sold 197,031 shares valued at $6,306,492. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,308,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

