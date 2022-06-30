Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,417.49

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,417.49 ($29.66) and traded as low as GBX 2,186.40 ($26.82). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,200 ($26.99), with a volume of 4,153 shares.

BRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £360.25 million and a P/E ratio of 19.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,320.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,412.78.

In other news, insider Dagmar Kent Kershaw purchased 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,360 ($28.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,824 ($24,320.94).

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.