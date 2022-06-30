BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.56

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.32. BSQUARE shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 20,356 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.53.

BSQUARE ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 5.66%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.