Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Jonathan Akeroyd Sells 49,037 Shares

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 49,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,619 ($19.86), for a total value of £793,909.03 ($974,002.00).

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jonathan Akeroyd sold 34,395 shares of Burberry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,618 ($19.85), for a total value of £556,511.10 ($682,751.93).

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,632.50 ($20.03) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 16.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,617.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,720.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. Burberry Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,199 ($26.98).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 35.40 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRBY. Barclays boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.05) to GBX 2,070 ($25.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($23.80) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($27.97) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,119.17 ($26.00).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

