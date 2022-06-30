Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 26,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,084,000 after buying an additional 59,134 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 29,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $106.25 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.74. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

