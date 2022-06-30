Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,977,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after acquiring an additional 483,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,872 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,183,000 after acquiring an additional 285,615 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $113.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average of $121.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

