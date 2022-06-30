Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,258 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,795. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

