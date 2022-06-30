Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 158 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 53,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

