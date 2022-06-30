Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 22,365 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CX. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CEMEX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,995,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,985,000 after acquiring an additional 376,652 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 598,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 113,266 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CX opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $8.66.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. On average, analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.62.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

