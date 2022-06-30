Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $132.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average is $143.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

