Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up 0.9% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,548,000.

Shares of EWX opened at $48.97 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $61.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

