Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,472,000 after purchasing an additional 878,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,877,000 after acquiring an additional 54,139 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 695,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the period.

VFH opened at $77.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $74.85 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $90.82.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

