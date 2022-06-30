Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,976 shares during the period. Granite Point Mortgage Trust accounts for 0.9% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.32% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,942,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,145,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,833,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 67,006 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPMT opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.37. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPMT. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

