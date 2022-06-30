Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.06% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.12 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -178.86%.

OPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

