Camelot Portfolios LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 37,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

