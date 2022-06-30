Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 1.41% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of IPKW opened at $32.50 on Thursday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.587 per share. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

