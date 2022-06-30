Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 34,624 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,624 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,093,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,594,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after purchasing an additional 310,964 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,036,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 247,467 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,669,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,370,000.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08.

