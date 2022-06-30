Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 6,509 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Perdoceo Education worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 2,982.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $262,811.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,507.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,317 shares of company stock worth $775,408 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

