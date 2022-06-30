Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.29

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.29 and last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 20351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.59.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective for the company. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.41. The firm has a market cap of C$823.31 million and a P/E ratio of 3.98.
About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
