Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$160.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$168.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$169.00 price objective (down previously from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$175.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$153.61.

TSE:CNR traded down C$0.44 on Thursday, reaching C$144.76. The stock had a trading volume of 620,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,341. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$128.50 and a 12-month high of C$171.48. The company has a market cap of C$100.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$146.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8099995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total value of C$1,904,487.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,811,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,993,178,107.68. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total transaction of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at C$3,211,876.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,051,900 shares of company stock valued at $156,357,001.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

