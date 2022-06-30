Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,655 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 2.7% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $37,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

