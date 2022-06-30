Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.23

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$25.23 and last traded at C$25.23, with a volume of 85934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWB shares. CSFB decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.50 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones bought 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,993.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,806 shares in the company, valued at C$747,887.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

