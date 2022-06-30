Cancom (ETR:COK) Trading 0.2% Higher

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €35.48 ($37.74) and last traded at €35.02 ($37.26). 88,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.94 ($37.17).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective on Cancom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on Cancom in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($86.17) price target on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 27.09.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

