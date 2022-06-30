Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.62

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.62 and traded as low as C$9.92. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.92, with a volume of 15,380 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0792 dividend. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

