Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 415 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.06. 802,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,416,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

