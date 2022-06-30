Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

USB traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $45.66. 88,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,946,019. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

