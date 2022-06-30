Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

CPRI traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,774. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. Capri’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.89.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

