Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Trading Up 4.8%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.48. Approximately 113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

About Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF)

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.