Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67. 9,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.
Carbon Streaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)
