Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Lowered to $13.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.