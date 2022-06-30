carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded carsales.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSXXY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.66. 1,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972. carsales.com has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $39.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68.

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, Argentina, and Mexico. The company operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments.

