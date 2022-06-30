Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Up 2.8%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $203.01 and last traded at $203.01. 44 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 57,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVCO. StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $505.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.90 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,573,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,058,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

