CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Shares Up 1.4%

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$61.10 and last traded at C$61.10. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.91 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.20.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

