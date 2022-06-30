Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Up 230.8% in June

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 230.8% from the May 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CPAC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 37,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,450. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $398.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

